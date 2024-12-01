1st Overall Pick Brennan O'Neill Gets His FIRST GOAL

December 1, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video







BRENNAN. O'NEILL.

The 1st overall pick hammers it home for his 1st NLL goal with the Philadelphia Wings.

