1st Game, 1st Hat Trick for Jackson Webster

January 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video







What a night for Jackson Webster! In his NLL debut, he scored a hat trick and 3 assists to lead Las Vegas Desert Dogs in scoring.

