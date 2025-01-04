Sports stats



Las Vegas Desert Dogs

1st Game, 1st Hat Trick for Jackson Webster

January 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video


What a night for Jackson Webster! In his NLL debut, he scored a hat trick and 3 assists to lead Las Vegas Desert Dogs in scoring.
Check out the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from January 4, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Las Vegas Desert Dogs Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central