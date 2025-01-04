1st Game, 1st Hat Trick for Jackson Webster
January 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
What a night for Jackson Webster! In his NLL debut, he scored a hat trick and 3 assists to lead Las Vegas Desert Dogs in scoring.
