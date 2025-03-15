18-Year-Old Emeri Adames with the First @reignfc Goal of 2025! #NWSL

March 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.