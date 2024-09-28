18-YEAR-OLD David Martínez Scores for @LAFC!
September 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 28, 2024
- TQL Stadium Named a Host Venue for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - FC Cincinnati
- Audi Field Named as a Host Stadium for the Historic FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - D.C. United
- FIFA Announces Lumen Field as Host Venue for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Matches - Seattle Sounders FC
- The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation Announces an Initial $3 Million Commitment to Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts Throughout the Carolinas, in Partnership with the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Travels to Face FC Cincinnati on Saturday, September 28, at TQL Stadium
- LAFC Wins First U.S. Open Cup Championship with 3-1 Win over Sporting Kansas City
- LAFC Hosts U.S. Open Cup Final on Wednesday, September 25 vs. Sporting Kansas City
- LAFC Hosts U.S. Open Cup Final on Wednesday, September 25 vs. Sporting Kansas City
- LAFC loses 3-1 to FC Dallas