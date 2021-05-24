18 Strikeouts Propel Cutters

The Williamsport Crosscutters pitching staff combined to strikeout 18 Spikes batters over 9 innings of work. Ryan Valazquez led the way with 5 punch out in 2 innings of relief to pick up the win.

Trey Steffler recorded a pair of doubles and a pair of RBI, finishing the night 2-for-4 out of the lead off spot for the Cutters. Isaac Nunez was the only other Cutter to record a multi-hit game, finishing the night 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Jacob Smith got the start for the Cutters, tossing three, shutout innings and striking out 4 before getting lifted due to pitch count.

The Cutters bullpen used four pitchers, combining to allow five runs, all earned, on seven hits and four walks. They were able to strikeout 13 Spikes batters to earn the win and close out the game.

Williamsport got RBI from Steffler (2), Nunez (1), Jacob Teter (1) and Jaxon Shirley (1). All of Cutters runs came in the first four innings of the game.

WP: Ryan Velazquez (1-0)

LP: Andrew Moore (0-1)

SV: Ben Terwilliger (1)

Crosscutters Record: 1-0

Next Home Game/Promotion: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 vs Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Schedule Magnet Giveaway/Post-Game Fireworks

