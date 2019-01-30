18 Lookouts Fireworks Shows in 2019

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that their 2019 promotional schedule will be headlined by 18 Fireworks shows including fireworks on Opening Day, Thursday, April 4, 2019. This year will also see the return of Fireworks Friday with Fireworks after all 11 Friday home games beginning with Friday, April 5.

Along with Fireworks Fridays the team will have postgame fireworks on Saturday, May 11, Sunday, May 26, Thursday, June 6, Saturday, June 22, Saturday, June 29, and will once again shoot them off for their annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza on Thursday, July 4.

Fireworks are just one part of the Lookouts jam-packed 2019 promotional schedule. The World Famous ZOOperstars! return to AT&T Field and make their season debut on Saturday, April 6. They'll also venture back to Chattanooga later in the season on Saturday, July 27. The 27th annual Used Car Night, presented by Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, will take place on Saturday, August 10 at 7:15 p.m. and will give fans the chance to win a used car.

On top of giving away used cars this year, the team is also giving away a special edition bobblehead. In celebration of former Lookouts great Edgar Martinez being elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the team will give away a Hall-of-Fame Edgar Martinez bobblehead, presented by Coyote Logistics, to the first 1,000 fans on Saturday, July 20.

This year also marks the return of fan-favorite theme nights including Star Wars Night, on Saturday, April 27, presented by the Hydrocephalus Association, and Superhero Night, on Saturday, June 29, presented by the Epilepsy Foundation of Southeast TN.

2019 will once again feature Thirsty Thursdays! On every Thursday home game (excluding July 4), including Opening Day, fans will be able to take advantage of $1 and $2 drink specials throughout the park. On Sundays, fans will see the return of Food Drive Sunday presented by Tennessee 811. Every fan who brings a canned good donation for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank will receive a free general admission ticket to that Sunday's game.

The team has also announced their finalized game times for the upcoming season with the standard start time once again set at 7:15 p.m. The schedule also features three games starting at 11:15 a.m., nine at 2:15 p.m., one at 5:15 p.m. and three at 6:15 p.m. including Opening Day and July 4.

*Fireworks dates, promotions and game times are subject to change*

