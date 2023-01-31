17th Annual Melissa George Night this Saturday
January 31, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
A night that is bigger than hockey! Its time for the 17th Annual Melissa George Night, as your Huntsville Havoc host the Birmingham Bulls this Saturday, February 4th!
All proceeds from donations and the post game jersey auction will benefit the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fundat Huntsville Hospital.
If you're headed to the VBC for the game, bring these items to donate to the NICU!
Gift cards for food, gas, and restaurants
Individually wrapped snacks
Keurig coffee pods
Infant clothes
Blankets
This game is always a sellout, so if you don't have your tickets yet purchase them by calling 256-518-6160 (between 9am-5pm), in-person at the VBC Box Office, or on Ticketmaster.
