¡Messi Y El Inter Miami a Una Victoria De Hacer Historia!: Esto Es MLS

October 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

En este episodio de 'Esto es MLS', Antonella González, el MVP Diego Valeri, Sammy Sadovnik y Tony Cherchi debaten el gran momento de Messi y el Inter Miami, el regreso de Carlos Vela y LA batalla por el Oeste entre los Angelinos además de los partidazos del Decision Day Jornada 38 en MLS antes de la postemporada.

0:00 - Intro

4:03 - Messi brilla con Argentina

9:09 - Postemprada en MLS, el boleto a los Partidos de Comodín

14:16 - ÃÂ¿Portland será el "underdogÃÂ¨ de postemporada?

19:17 - ¡Miami a una victoria del récord de puntos!

23:32 - ¡Carlos Vela prepara su regreso a la cancha!

25:45 - LA batalla por el Oeste se queda en Los Angeles

30:40 - ¡Las Predicciones!

