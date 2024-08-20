¡El GOL De Cucho Hernández Contra New York City FC En @LeaguesCup!
August 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC YouTube Video
Check out the New York City FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 20, 2024
- D.C. United Announce Community Partnership with Twinning Project and DC Department of Corrections - D.C. United
- Revolution Host Watch Party at Old North Church on August 24 - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.