¡Apareció Cucho Hernández Con Un GOLAZO Para @ColumbusCrew!
July 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC YouTube Video
Check out the Columbus Crew SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2024
- Sounders FC Hosts St. Louis CITY SC Wednesday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Wednesday, July 17 - LA Galaxy
- New York City FC Signs Midfielders Maximo Carrizo and Piero Elias, and Defender Drew Baiera to Short-Term Agreements - New York City FC
- Match against Houston Dynamo Rescheduled for Saturday, September 7, at Shell Energy Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Houston Dynamo FC's Match Versus LAFC Rescheduled for Saturday, September 7, at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs David Poreba to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC
- Injury Report: Five Missing vs. Atlanta - New York City FC
- GEODIS Park to Host PENCIL's Together 4 Teachers Pep Rally Monday, July 29 - Nashville SC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Columbus Crew - Charlotte FC
- Lg Electronics Canada Named New Sleeve Patch Partner of Toronto FC - Toronto FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew SC Stories
- Columbus Crew Forward Cucho Hernández Selected to Compete in the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T
- Crew Crush LAFC in Cup Rematch
- Columbus Crew Midfielder Taha Habroune Called-Up to U.S. U-20 National Team
- Columbus Crew Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte Selected to Represent United States in 2024 Paris Olympics
- Crew Academy Forward Chase Adams and Midfielder Tristan Brown Selected to MLS NEXT All-Star Game