16-Year-Old Julian Hall Breaks Down His Record-Setting Goal

November 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls YouTube Video







@JazzysWorldTV connects with 16-year-old Julian Hall to talk New York Red Bulls, his record-setting MLS goal, and challenge his juggling skills!

