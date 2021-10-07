16 Former Knights Headline Sox ALDS Roster

October 7, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release







Now that the Boston Red Sox (American League) and Los Angeles Dodgers (National League) have clinched the final two spots with wins, the 2021 MLB Playoff matchups are all set and postseason baseball officially begins today, Thursday, October 7.

WHITE SOX VS. ASTROS

The Chicago White Sox went 93-69 and won the American League Central Division. They will face the Houston Astros, who won the American League West Division with a 95-67 record. The two teams will now face off in the ALDS beginning at 4:07 PM ET on Thursday for game one of the best-of-five series. You can watch game one on FS1.

16 FORMER KNIGHTS

When the White Sox take the field on Thursday, the team will boast 16 players with ties to the Charlotte Knights. That's right, a total of 16 of the 26 players on the team's American League Division Series (ALDS) roster made their way through Charlotte en route to the South Side of Chicago. It's an impressive feat in an organization that has continued to develop significant talent over the years.

The White Sox announced the full ALDS roster & Taxi Squad roster at 11:35 AM ET on Thursday. The 16 players in BOLD below have all come through Charlotte...

Dylan Cease made 15 starts with the Knights in 2019. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

CHICAGO WHITE SOX 2021 ALDS ROSTER

PITCHERS (12)

Aaron Bummer, Dylan Cease, Garrett Crochet, Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks, Craig Kimbrel, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo López, Lance Lynn, Carlos Rodón, José Ruiz and Ryan Tepera

CATCHERS (2)

Zack Collins and Yasmani Grandal

INFIELDERS (7)

José Abreu, Tim Anderson, Leury García, César Hernández, Danny Mendick, Yoán Moncada and Gavin Sheets

OUTFIELDERS (5)

Adam Engel, Billy Hamilton, Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert and Andrew Vaughn.

In addition to the 16 players mentioned above, the Charlotte Knights had two players make rehab appearances this year in Uptown at Truist Field -- catcher Yasmani Grandal & outfielder Billy Hamilton.

Yasmani Grandal appeared in seven games with the Knights this year. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

The White Sox also announced the team's "Taxi-Squad" which featured another eight players that have come through Charlotte -- all eight wore a Knights uniform at some point this season. Those eight are in BOLD below...

TAXI SQUAD ROSTER (9)

Jake Burger hit 18 home runs with the Knights in 2021. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

INF Jake Burger, RHP Ryan Burr, RHP Matt Foster, LHP Jace Fry, INF Romy González, OF Brian Goodwin, LHP Dallas Keuchel, RHP Evan Marshall and C Seby Zavala.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.