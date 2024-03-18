15 for 15 - Top Players in Parkview Field History

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In celebration of Parkview Field's upcoming 15th anniversary season, the TinCaps have unveiled a list of their top former players who've competed at the ballpark, as well as the most outstanding visiting players. See lists below.

"Since Parkview Field opened in 2009, we've been fortunate to have had so many MLB stars play here as minor leaguers on their way up to The Show, both for us and on the other side," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "I know the group that put this together had a challenging task because there are even more high-level guys that are also very deserving of inclusion, but there were only 15 spots."

To be considered, a player must have appeared in at least one game at Parkview Field, and also have reached the majors by the end of the 2023 season. Players were evaluated based on a combination of their performance in the Midwest League, their accomplishments in Major League Baseball, and their future projection.

Evidenced by the lists, Parkview Field has been home to budding MLB All-Stars (like Fernando Tatis Jr., Trea Turner and Max Fried) and hosted future Gold Glove Award winners (e.g. Fort Wayne native Kevin Kiermaier) - even a multi-time Cy Young Award winner (Blake Snell) and a three-time MVP (Mike Trout).

The TinCaps (High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) will be commemorating Parkview Field's history throughout 2024. Vignettes will be released documenting the time these players spent in Fort Wayne and their careers overall. Content can be found at the ballpark and on social media by following @TinCaps. Over the course of the year, the TinCaps will also countdown the Top 15 Moments at Parkview Field from the past decade and a half.

Since opening, Parkview Field has perennially been rated as the No. 1 ballpark experience for fans throughout all of Minor League Baseball.

Tickets for the 2024 season are on sale now. Fans can lock in their seats through TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office. The full promotional schedule includes more than 30 postgame fireworks nights, celebrity appearances, theme nights, bobbleheads, and more. The team's first game is on the road versus the Los Angeles Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes Loons on Thursday, April 5. Opening Day at Parkview Field is set for Tuesday, April 9 (6:35 p.m.) against the Cleveland Guardians-affiliated Lake County Captains. TinCaps tickets start at just $7.

Top 15 TinCaps Players at Parkview Field

Right-handed pitcher David Bednar (2016-17)

Right-handed pitcher Brad Brach (2009)

Catcher Luis Campusano (2018)

Right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin (2013)

Infielder Ty France (2016)

Left-handed pitcher Max Fried (2013)

Left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore (2018)

Right-handed pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010)

Outfielder Hunter Renfroe (2013)

Outfielder Mallex Smith (2013-14)

Outfielder Jack Suwinski (2017-18)

Outfielder / infielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017)

Infielder Trea Turner (2014)

Infielder Josh VanMeter (2014-15)

Top 15 Visiting Players at Parkview Field

Infielder Bo Bichette (2017 - Lansing)

Outfielder Nick Castellanos (2011 - West Michigan)

Infielder Matt Chapman (2014 - Beloit)

Infielder Carlos Correa (2013 - Quad Cities)

Infielder Elly De La Cruz (2022 - Dayton)

Infielder Vladimr Guerrero Jr. (2017 - Lansing)

Right-handed pitcher Liam Hendriks (2009 - Beloit)

Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier (2011 - Bowling Green)

Infielder Francisco Lindor (2012 - Lake County)

Infielder José Ramírez (2012 - Lake County)

Infielder Corey Seager (2013 - Great Lakes)

Left-handed pitcher Blake Snell (2013 - Bowling Green)

Left-handed pitcher Justin Steele (2016 - South Bend)

Outfielder Mike Trout (2010 - Cedar Rapids)

Outfielder Kyle Tucker (2016 - Quad Cities)

