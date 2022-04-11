15 AquaSox Alum Open Season on MLB Rosters

The 2022 MLB season kicked off last weekend with 15 former Everett AquaSox opening the year on big league rosters. Matt Brash (RHP) and Julio Rodriguez (OF) both members of the 2021 Opening Day AquaSox roster made the Mariners this season out of spring training.

SEATTLE MARINERS: Matt Brash (2021), Matthew Festa (2016, 2021), Anthony Misiewicz (2015), Cal Raleigh (2018), Julio Rodriguez (2021)

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS: Ketel Marte (2012, 2016)

KANSAS CITY ROYALS: Jake Brentz (2015-16)

LOS ANGELES DODGERS: Chris Taylor (2012)

NEW YORK METS: Robinson Cano (2018)

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS: Dominic Leone (2012)

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS: Tyler O'Neill (2014)

WASHINGTON NATIONALS: Steve Cishek (2016)

TAMPA BAY RAYS: Andrew Kittredge (2011, 2014), Ryan Yarbrough (2014), Mike Zunino (2012)

