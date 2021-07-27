14 Runs on Season-High 18 Hits Lead Nuts to Win in Series Finale at Fresno

July 27, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Modesto Nuts News Release







The Modesto Nuts tied a season high with 18 hits en route to a 14-9 win over the Fresno Grizzlies in the series finale to earn a split of the six game set Sunday night at Chukchansi Park.

Modesto blasted ahead in the second with a four-run inning off Fresno starter Tony Locey, highlighted by a Brett Rodriguez two-run home run.

Locey was removed just two outs into the second and charged with all four runs.

Fresno responded with five runs to take the lead in the bottom of the frame, three of which scored when Joe Aeilts homered to straight away center against Nuts starter Max Roberts. They tacked on another run in the third to go up 6-4.

Roberts lasted just one and two-thirds innings, while surrendering five runs, three of which were earned.

Modesto cut the deficit to one with a run in the fourth and retook the lead for good in the fifth when Alberto Rodriguez ripped a three-run homer to right. They added two more in the sixth to expand their lead to 10-6.

Despite Eddy Diaz's three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth, Modesto eventually grew the lead to five by scoring a pair of runs in the seventh and ninth. The first two of those runs scored when Robert Perez Jr. hammered a ball over the left field stands for his eighth home run of the season.

Nolan Hoffman tossed two scoreless innings to finish the game, securing the 14-9 win while notching his fifth save.

Matthew Wildrodt (1-2) threw two perfect innings of relief to capture his first win while Blake Goldsberry (4-1) suffered the loss after surrendering four runs in an inning and two-thirds.

The Nuts offense tallied a season high 18 hits in a game for the only the second time this season (June 19 at Visalia) while Perez was the second Nuts players this year to record five hits in a game (Cade Marlowe on May 29 vs. Visalia), as he finished 5-for-6. The three home runs in the game were one shy of tying a season high and Alberto Rodriguez finished a double shy of the cycle.

The Nuts have an off-day on Monday and return home to play the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Tuesday night. Josias De Los Santos is scheduled to start on the mound for the Nuts. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at John Thurman Field.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from July 27, 2021

14 Runs on Season-High 18 Hits Lead Nuts to Win in Series Finale at Fresno - Modesto Nuts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.