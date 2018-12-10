$14 Kids Pack: Glove, Baseball Cards and Cap

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- If your family's stockings are hung by the chimney with care but still empty, we can fix that during Week 4 of Cards Christmas with the Cards Christmas Kids Pack.

The Cards Christmas Kids Pack special includes the following four items for just $14:

- Rawlings St. Louis Cardinals Kids Glove

- Springfield Cardinals Baby Blue Snapback Cap

- 2018 Springfield Cardinals Baseball Card Set, presented by Henry's Towing

- One ticket to an Opening Weekend 2019 game of your choice (4/11-14)

This week's special can be ordered online by clicking the link below or by calling (417) 863-0395. Items must be picked up at the Cardinals Front Office at Hammons Field by Sunday, April 14. The Front Office is located at 955 E Trafficway Street.

All items and sizes are based on availability and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so click below or call (417) 863-0395 to order yours today!

