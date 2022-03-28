14 Giveaways Highlight Dock Spiders 2022 Schedule

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 2022 schedule is highlighted by 14 giveaway items this season. With 36 home games, nearly half of the home slate features a giveaway item this season. The popular Souvenir 7 Ticket Package was recently announced and features three bobbleheads, two pairs of socks, an adjustable hat, and a player t-shirt.

SOUVENIR 7 GIVEAWAY ITEMS:

Sunday, June 5 - Dock Spiders Socks (No.1) presented by Brew Pub Pizza (first 500 fans)

Friday, June 17 - Down Syndrome Acceptance Weaver Bobblehead presented by Real Sportscards (first 500 fans)

Sunday, June 26 - Adjustable Hat presented by Summit Automotive (first 500 fans)

Saturday, July 9 - Dock Spiders Socks (No.2) presented by Silica For Your Home (first 500 fans)

Sunday, July 24 - Andrew Bullock Bobblehead presented by Fleet Farm (first 500 fans)

Saturday, July 30 - Andrew Bullock T-Shirt presented by Horicon Bank (first 500 fans)

Friday, August 5 - Heart Healthy Weaver Bobblehead presented by SSM Health (first 500 fans)

ADDITIONAL GIVEAWAY ITEMS:

Monday, May 30 - Memorial Day - 2022 Magnet Schedule presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union (all fans)

Thursday, June 30 - Sunglasses presented by Envision Greater Fond du Lac (first 500 fans)

Saturday, July 2 - Player Card Set presented by Real Sportscards (first 500 fans)

Monday, July 4 - Independence Day - Drawstring Bag presented by MLB Network (all fans)

Friday, July 15 - Dock Spiders Pint Glass presented by Bud Light (first 500 fans 21 and over)

Thursday, July 21 - Dock Spiders Shoelaces presented by 99.5 WPKR (first 500 fans)

Saturday, July 23 - Arañas de Muelle Drawstring Bag presented by Moraine Park Technical College (first 500 fans)

The Dock Spiders begin their sixth season on Memorial Day (May 30) against the Wausau Woodchucks at 1:05 p.m. at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. In five seasons as part of the Northwoods League, the Dock Spiders have made the playoffs three times and have won two league championships. A total of twenty former Dock Spiders players have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams. Ticket packages and group tickets are currently available at the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 980 E. Division St., by calling (920) 907-9833, and online at dockspiders.com. The on-sale date for individual game tickets will be announced soon.

