135 Yards. 2 TDs. James Butler TOOK OVER.

Published on July 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







James Butler put on a show in Week 5, rushing for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns to help the BC Lions earn their first win of the season. Watch all of his biggest runs and best plays against the Edmonton Elks.







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