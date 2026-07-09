135 Yards. 2 TDs. James Butler TOOK OVER.
Published on July 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
James Butler put on a show in Week 5, rushing for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns to help the BC Lions earn their first win of the season. Watch all of his biggest runs and best plays against the Edmonton Elks.
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