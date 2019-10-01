13 Omaha Alums Chasing World Series Ring

As Major League Baseball's postseason starts up on Tuesday with the National League Wild Card Game, 13 different members of those squads played or coached with the Omaha Storm Chasers franchise at some point in their careers and will look to earn a World Series ring. An Omaha alum has also won the World Series in each of the last seven seasons dating back to 2011.

Seven of the ten clubs to make it to Major League Baseball's postseason boast at least one Omaha alum, with the Milwaukee Brewers leading the way with three. The Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics and Washington Nationals each sport two alums, while the Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals each have one. The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays are the three postseason squads without an Omaha alum.

All 13 members listed played with the Omaha franchise at some point in their careers, with Nationals hitting coach Kevin Long also serving as Omaha Royals hitting coach from 2002-03. The list includes seven current players and six coaches, including Astros manager AJ Hinch. Below is the full list of Omaha alums currently vying for the 2019 World Series title.

Player/Coach Team Years w/ OMA

Kevin Seitzer (Hitting Coach) Atlanta Braves 1986

Sal Fasano (Catching Coach) Atlanta Braves 1996-99, 2001

Zack Greinke Houston Astros 2004

AJ Hinch (Manager) Houston Astros 2001

Manny Pina Milwaukee Brewers 2010-11, 13

Mike Moustakas Milwaukee Brewers 2010-11, 14

Lorenzo Cain Milwaukee Brewers 2011-12, 14, 16

Jake Odorizzi Minnesota Twins 2012

Liam Hendriks Oakland Athletics 2014

Al Pedrique (1st Base Coach) Oakland Athletics 1992

Jose Martinez St. Louis Cardinals 2015-16

Kevin Long (Hitting Coach) Washington Nationals 1992-93, 95

Joe Dillon (Ast. Hitting Coach) Washington Nationals 2000

