121 Financial Ballpark to Host USA v England Black Friday World Cup Soccer Watch Party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In conjunction with Jacksonville Armada FC, American Outlaws Jacksonville and Section 904, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are hosting a watch party on the high-definition videoboard for the USA vs. England World Cup soccer match at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 25. The event will be free to attend courtesy of presenting sponsor by Dr. George Bahri of Bahri Orthopedics.

Gates open at 12 p.m. for the non-ticketed event. Outside food and beverage will not be permitted, as fans are welcome to purchase items from the ballpark's concession stands. The VyStar Souvenir Store will also be open. A soccer party atmosphere will be created with activities and vendors on the field along with pre-match music provided by DJ Mas Appeal . Kickoff for the match is set for at 2 p.m.

Fans are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field. However, no chairs will be permitted to be brought in to the ballpark. Those wishing to be seated for the match may sit in seats in the ballpark seating bowl.

Parking for the soccer watch party will be located in Lot P. To RSVP to the event, please CLICK HERE (sign up form to be created). Those who RSVP will be automatically entered to win raffle prizes that will be given away prior to the start of the match. The RSVP registration can be found here: https://forms.gle/P4KhrgVeTGUt8N2h6

Any companies or organizations interested in non-food/beverage vendor space should email David Ratz - david@jaxshrimp.com for details.

ADDITIONAL AMERICAN OUTLAWS JACKSONVILLE WATCH PARTIES AT BOTTLENOSE BREWING

The Jacksonville chapter of the American Outlaws has designated Bottlenose Brewing as their official watch party location for all other United States matches throughout the World Cup. Bottlenose Brewing is located at 9700 Deer Lake Ct Unit #1, Jacksonville, FL 32246

Monday, November 21 v Wales- 2pm kickoff

Tuesday, November 29 v Iran- 2pm kickoff

