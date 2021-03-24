121 Financial Ballpark Selected as Marlins' Alternate Training Site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's May 4th Opening Day approaches, 121 Financial Ballpark will serve as the alternate training site for the Miami Marlins once Major League Baseball Spring Training camps conclude.

121 Financial Ballpark is one of just 11 Triple-A venues across the country to receive a nod as an alternate training site. In accordance with MLB protocols, a group of 20 to 28 players not added to the Marlins' 26-man Opening Day roster will report to Jacksonville to continue preparation for the Minor League Baseball season, which will start at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, when the Jumbo Shrimp host the Norfolk Tides.

The alternate training sites, which were used during the 2020 MLB season, provide a secondary location within close geographic proximity to each MLB club for players to safely train, and if necessary, be promoted to the major leagues. Per MLB rules, only players at the alternate sites are eligible to be called up to the majors for the month of April.

The group of players reporting to the Marlins' alternate training site at 121 Financial Ballpark is expected to be determined and announced prior to Miami's Opening Day game on Thursday, April 1.

