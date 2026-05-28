12-Run Rally Highlights PaddleHeads Win Wednesday

Published on May 28, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Ogden, UT - A 96-game season can provide ample opportunities to see something unique. On the surface Wednesday's game between the Missoula PaddleHeads and Ogden Raptors seemed like an ordinary night on the schedule. The PaddleHeads were looking to turn things around after a rough game 1 of this series at Lindquist Field. Ryan Wentz held up his end of the bargain in what proved to be another solid outing. The Missoula attack proved to be the highlight however in what would prove to be a night to remember. What took place in the top of the 7th for the PaddleHeads offense was most certainly outside the ordinary.

The PaddleHeads attack saw 10 consecutive men reach base in the top of the 7th inning. This only told part of the story with the offense recording 8 hits as a team. The seemingly never- ending onslaught featured 17 at-bats with nearly every hitter in the order receiving 2 at-bats in the same inning. When things mercifully came to an end, the PaddleHeads had put 12 runs on the board. 9 runs followed in the next 2 innings as well with Missoula recording 22 hits as a team. All of this added up to a 26-2 win.

Tyler Stone got Missoula on the board in the early going jump starting what was a monster night at the plate. The rookie 1st baseman gave Missoula their first lead of the series in the top of the 2nd hitting a double down the right field line to make the score 1-0. The Nebraska product was outstanding throughout the game finishing with a team best 7 RBIs in a 4-for-5 effort. This RBI total is tied for the most in a game from a PaddleHead this season. Stone also had plenty of help.

After an RBI double from Stone in the 5th, left fielder Will Bermudez got in on the act with a double of his own to knock him in. Catcher Joskar Feliciano then did more damage in the frame hitting his first professional home run to right center field to make the score 6-1. Bermudez was 3-for-6 in the win while Feliciano finished 3-for-5.

Wentz has been fabulous in 2 starts so far this season having allowed just 1 run combined in those outings. The right hander kept the Raptors in check through 7 Wednesday allowing 5 hits and a run while striking out 8. Wentz has 16 strikeouts in 12 innings so far this season while only issuing a pair of walks. The PaddleHeads attack also came unglued down the stretch.

The 12 run avalanche that was the top of the 7th began with a bang thanks to third baseman Xavier Casserilla. The Wichita State product launched his 2nd home run in as many games to left to bring home the first 2 runs. The former Range Rider would then later hit a double off the wall in right center field to bring home 2 more to make the score 15-1. Bermudez and Stone finished with RBI singles as well for good measure in the inning giving Missoula a 18-1 lead.

Stone and Bermudez proved to have one more trick up their sleeve.

This duo launched home runs to left field in consecutive at-bats in the top of the 8th to eclipse the 20 run mark in the ballgame. Bermudez, and Casserilla are tied for the team lead in home runs at this point, having both tallied 4.

After recording a base hit in the top of the 9th, Casserilla crossed home plate one last time later in the frame, plating Missoula's 25th run. This brought a sensational night to an end for the 3rd baseman. Casserilla reached base 7 times in the win finishing 4-for-4 with 3 driven in and 6 runs scored.

Every man that had an at-bat in the game for the PaddleHeads recorded at least 1 hit. Of these batters, 6 players managed to tally 2 hits or more in the game. Catcher Hank Dodson was the only man to finish with 2 hits or more on the flipside for Ogden in a completely lopsided affair.

Game 3 will be a new challenge however as both clubs look for an advantage in this series.

The PaddleHeads (5-4) will shoot for 2 in a row in this series with the Raptors (3-5) on Thursday night. Former Ogden starter Ronaldo Gutierrez is set to take the ball for the PaddleHeads in his 2nd start of the season. First pitch from Lindquist Field is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Catch every moment on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from May 28, 2026

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