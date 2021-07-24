12-Run Fifth Leads Voyagers Past PaddleHeads

Great Falls, MT.- The Great Falls Voyagers, and Missoula PaddleHeads were in a tight ballgame in the early going with neither team leading by more than a run over the course of the first four innings. McClain O'Conner would bring the PaddleHeads level in the top of the fifth on an RBI single. The Voyagers would answer in a big way however in the bottom of the inning. Behind a 12-run barrage, Great Falls would blow the game open in the fifth and would never look back in a 15-5 victory.

The first 10 batters in the inning would reach base with 9 of those batters recording a hit. After everything was said and done, the Voyagers tallied 12 hits in the inning bringing 17 batters to the plate in the process. The Voyagers tallied just 5 runs on 13 total hits in the previous two games combined.

The Voyagers would see all 9 batters in the order record at least one hit in the contest with 6 finishing with at least two hits. Leading the way for Great Falls was Kyle Crowl who finished 4-for-5 with an RBI and run scored.

Jason Mathews drove in the largest bulk of runs finishing with 4 RBIs in a 2-for-4 night at the plate.

Missoula did not go quietly into the night after the fifth outscoring the Voyagers 3-1 from the sixth inning on.

Cameron Thompson would drive home a pair of runs in the sixth inning on a double and would finish the game 2-for-4. Thompson has recorded a hit in each of his last 8 games finishing with 2 hits or more in seven of those games. The former Wildcat holds a .515 batting average in that span.

Clay Fisher also continued his recent success at the plate finishing 2-for-5 in the game. Fisher is 12-23 in his last five games with 7 driven in and three home runs.

The PaddleHeads (38-16) still hold a 2-1 advantage in the series opposite the Voyagers (21-33) entering game 4 of the series on Saturday night. First pitch from Centene Stadium is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Hear all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

