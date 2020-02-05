12 Former Ports Candidates to Make Athletics Opening Day Roster

As the football season has finally wrapped up and the weather in Northern California begins to warm up (sort of), baseball and spring training is near.

We're exactly a week away from the Athletics pitchers and catchers reporting to camp at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Ariz. to begin workouts and Cactus League play later this month. The full squad reports on Feb. 17.

Oakland made little changes to a roster that's posted back-to-back 97-win campaigns with the hope of making a deeper postseason run after two early October exits.

Ports fans will likely remember a lot of familiar faces wearing the green and gold in 2020, as 12 former Ports are expected to be make the team's Opening Day roster, according to MLB.com's Martin Gallegos.

The group includes eight position players and four pitchers: Franklin Barreto, Seth Brown, Matt Chapman, Sean Murphy, Sheldon Neuse, Matt Olson, Chad Pinder, Marcus Semien, Jesus Luzardo, Sean Manaea, A.J. Puk and Lou Trivino.

An offseason rule change has added a 26th man to every team's roster for the regular season, and September roster expansions will require every team to have 28 active players after Aug. 31.

Oakland will enter the regular season as one of the team's expected to contend for a postseason spot. The task won't be easy as they contend with the defending American League champion Astros, as well as the improved Angels and Rangers.

For the Athletics to take the next step and reclaim their first American League West title since 2013. The A's will need repeat performances from Chapman, Olson and Semien combined with stronger performances from a bullpen that blew an MLB worst 30 saves in 2019.

The Ports begin play on April 17 against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes at Banner Island Ballpark. Season tickets and mini-plans are available for purchase online at www.stocktonports.com, or on the phone at 209-644-1900.

