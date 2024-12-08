12.8.24: Dallas Trinity FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights

December 8, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC return to their winning ways after a 2-0 win over the Tampa Bay Sun at the Cotton Bowl. Allie Thornton netted her sixth goal of the season in the victory.

