12.8.24: Dallas Trinity FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights
December 8, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video
Dallas Trinity FC return to their winning ways after a 2-0 win over the Tampa Bay Sun at the Cotton Bowl. Allie Thornton netted her sixth goal of the season in the victory.
