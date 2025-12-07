12.6.2025: Carolina Ascent FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights
Published on December 6, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video
Audrey Harding slotted home the game-winner right before halftime for Carolina Ascent FC to earn the 1-0 victory against Brooklyn FC.
