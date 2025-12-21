12.20.2025: Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights

Published on December 20, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video







Lena Silano tallied a goal and an assist while Cameron Tucker and Felicia Knox scored their first goals of the season as Spokane Zephyr FC won 3-1 against Fort Lauderdale United FC.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.