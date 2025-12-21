12.20.2025: Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights
Published on December 20, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video
Lena Silano tallied a goal and an assist while Cameron Tucker and Felicia Knox scored their first goals of the season as Spokane Zephyr FC won 3-1 against Fort Lauderdale United FC.
