12.14.24: Dallas Trinity FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights
December 14, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video
A header from Isabel Cox secured the 1-0 victory for Brooklyn FC as it earned its sixth-straight win and handed Dallas Trinity FC its first loss at the Cotton Bowl.
