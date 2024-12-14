12.14.24: Dallas Trinity FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights

December 14, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video







A header from Isabel Cox secured the 1-0 victory for Brooklyn FC as it earned its sixth-straight win and handed Dallas Trinity FC its first loss at the Cotton Bowl.

