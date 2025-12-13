12.13.2025: Dallas Trinity FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights
Published on December 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video
Lexi Missimo scored her first goal of the season to earn Dallas Trinity FC the 1-0 win against Carolina Ascent FC to extend Dallas' winning streak to three matches.
