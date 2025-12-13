12.13.2025: Dallas Trinity FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights

Published on December 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video







Lexi Missimo scored her first goal of the season to earn Dallas Trinity FC the 1-0 win against Carolina Ascent FC to extend Dallas' winning streak to three matches.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.