12.1.2024: Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights

December 2, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video







Fort Lauderdale United FC's Jasmine Hamid scores the fastest goal in league history and Addie McCain nets her seventh goal of the season as FTL UTD defeats Dallas Trinity FC 2-1 at Beyond Bancard Field.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from December 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.