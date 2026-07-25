118 YARDS! McAllister Takes a Missed FG to the House

Published on July 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Missed field goal, insane result. McAllister scoops it up at his own 8-yard line and outruns everybody for a 118-yard touchdown return. One of the wildest plays you'll see all season.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 24, 2026

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