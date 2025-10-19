CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

113th Grey Cup Logo Revealed

Published on October 18, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video


Get ready Calgary! Canada's biggest game is coming in 2027, and here's your first look at the Grey Cup logo.

Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from October 18, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central