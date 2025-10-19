113th Grey Cup Logo Revealed
Published on October 18, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
Get ready Calgary! Canada's biggest game is coming in 2027, and here's your first look at the Grey Cup logo.
