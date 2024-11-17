111th Grey Cup: Winnipeg's Defence Goes to Work in the Fourth Quarter with An Interception: CFL

November 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Willie Jefferson comes up big a critical interception for the Blue Bombers.

