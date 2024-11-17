111th Grey Cup: Benjie Franklin Comes up with a BIG Interception for the Argos: CFL

November 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







The Toronto Argonauts force a turnover late in the second quarter.

