11 runs against Stockton delivers Fresno with 11th straight triumph

August 28, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA (Saturday, August 27) - The Fresno Grizzlies (74-45, 33-20) overpowered the Stockton Ports (41-78, 16-37) 11-9 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. With the victory, Fresno improved to 26-3 (+124 run differential, 239-115) versus the Ports this year and 43-10 against Stockton over the past two seasons. The Grizzlies have now won 11 in a row, a season-long. Fresno also enjoyed an 11-game winning streak last year from July 9-21 and obtained a franchise-record 12 consecutive wins from June 23 - July 4 in 2017. The 11-game winning streak is tied for the second longest span by a Minor League team this season (Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 12, May 14-27).

The Grizzlies offense roared for 11 runs on 10 hits, eight walks and two hit-by-pitches. Eight of the nine Fresno starters reached base safely while a trio of different batters recorded multiple hits, RBI and runs. Fresno supplied four runs in the first and another five in the fifth. Yanquiel Fernandez started the scoring in the first when he hammered a two-run shot (19th clout of year) to center field. Fernandez added a sacrifice fly in the fifth, giving him 101 RBI on the season. He joined the Grizzlies Top 10 in Single Season RBI, passing Scott McClain (2007) for 10th all-time. Two batters later in the first, Juan Brito lifted a solo homer to right, his 11th wallop of the season. Brito drew one walk and scored three times. His bases-on-balls placed him in the Top 10 in Single Season walks with 71, tying Dante Powell (1998).

Besides the duo above, a couple other Fresno batters relished nice evenings. Yorvis Torrealba whacked two RBI hits, a double in the first and a single in the sixth. Torrealba reached base four times overall, racing home twice. Bryant Quijada picked up a walk, run and RBI for the Grizzlies. Quijada mustered a bases-loaded walk in the fifth and came around to score on a Benny Montgomery RBI single to right. The first baseman jumped over the catcher and touched the plate before a tag was applied. Adael Amador tallied the other two fifth frame runs with a single to center. Amador continues to climb the Top 10 ranks in both runs and walks. Cuba Bess roped a double and Braxton Fulford scampered home twice to round out the Fresno hitting.

The Ports lineup collected nine runs on 13 hits, two walks and one hit-by-pitch. Similar to the Grizzlies, eight of the nine batters reached base safely with five starters providing multiple hits. Stockton scored five of their nine runs in the fifth like Fresno as well. Jhoan Paulino, Daniel Susac and Brennan Milone all spanked two hits with one landing for a double. Susac led the charge with three RBI while Milone raced home twice. Paulino found his way on base with a walk and scored once. Both Danny Bautista and T.J. Schofield-Sam swatted two singles and waltzed home twice.

The clubs' starting pitchers did not get through the fifth. Grizzlies' righty McCade Brown allowed six runs in four-plus innings. Ports' starter Dheygler Gimenez permitted five runs and walks over three and one-third frames. Fresno reliever Tyler Ras (4-2) was awarded the decision after two and one-third innings of work. Lefty Ever Moya seized his fourth hold after a clean eighth and Angel Chivilli wrapped up the win with his seventh save of 2022. Tyler Baum (1-1) agonized the loss after giving up three runs. The squads conclude the series tomorrow night with the Grizzlies looking for the sweep.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LF Yorvis Torrealba (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB)

- 2B Juan Brito (2-4, HR, RBI, 3 R, BB)

- RF Yanquiel Fernandez (1-3, HR, 3 RBI, R, BB)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- 1B Jhoan Paulino (2-3, 2B, RBI, R, BB)

- DH Daniel Susac (2-5, 2B, 3 RBI)

- 2B Brennan Milone (2-4, 2B, 2 R)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Sunday August 28 Stockton Ports (Home) Stockton RHP Mitch Myers (4-8, 5.50) vs. Fresno RHP Jarrod Cande (4-4, 5.04) 5:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Fresno has mashed 62 homers over their 29 affairs against Stockton this season, with four contests of five taters or more. On the other side of the ball, the Grizzlies' pitching staff has struck out 256 batters over the past 25 contests against the Ports.

The Grizzlies welcomed all Fresno State staff, faculty, students and alumni to the ballpark for Fresno State Night. The Bulldog Spirit came alive at Chukchansi Park with an appearance from TimeOut as the team pays tribute to the university. Former Bulldog and current Grizzlies outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. became the ninth player to don both jerseys.

Both Braxton Fulford and Benny Montgomery swiped a base and were beaned by pitches.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.