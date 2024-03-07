11 Blue Wahoos Players Scheduled to Appear in Inaugural Miami Marlins Spring Breakout Game

March 7, 2024 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - Major League Baseball today announced the rosters for the inaugural "Spring Breakout" Prospect Games that will be part of Major League Spring Training and broadcast live on local RSNs, MLB Network, and streamed on MLB's Digital Properties from March 14-17.

The Miami Marlins prospect team will play the St. Louis Cardinals prospect team at 2:05 ET on Friday, March 15 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. 11 players who have played for the Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos are slated to appear, including 10 players who contributed to the club's 2023 South Division title.

Blue Wahoos on Miami Marlins Spring Breakout Roster:

Pitchers (6): RHP Luarbert Arias (2023), RHP Ike Buxton (2023), RHP Evan Fitterer (2023), RHP Anthony Maldonado (2021-22), LHP Patrick Monteverde (2022-23), RHP Matt Pushard (2023)

Catchers (1): C Will Banfield (2022-23)

Infielders (2): 3B/1B Jacob Berry (2023), 1B Troy Johnston (2022-23)

Outfielders (2): OF Griffin Conine (2021-23), OF Victor Mesa Jr. (2023)

The game will be available to watch on MLB's Digital Properties (MLB app, MLB.com, MLB.TV), MLB Network, and ESPN+.

Seventy two of MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects entering the 2024 season are expected to participate in their club's Spring Breakout game. Overall, 46% of the Spring Breakout players are from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the Spring Breakout games, visit MLB.com/SpringBreakout.

The Blue Wahoos will host the Mexican League's Sultanes de Monterrey in an exhibition series April 2 and 3, with Opening Day of the 2024 Southern League season coming Friday, April 5 at home against the Mississippi Braves. Single-game tickets, mini plans, group outings and season tickets are available now at BlueWahoos.com and the Blue Wahoos Stadium box office.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for people in their community, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from March 7, 2024

11 Blue Wahoos Players Scheduled to Appear in Inaugural Miami Marlins Spring Breakout Game - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.