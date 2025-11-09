11.8.2025: Carolina Ascent FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights
Published on November 8, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video
Fort Lauderdale United FC returned to the win column following a 1-0 road victory against Carolina Ascent FC behind a second-half game-winner from Jasmine Hamid.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 8, 2025
- Hamid's Strike Seals Fort Lauderdale Victory in Carolina - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Carolina Ascent Falls at Home to Fort Lauderdale United, 1-0 - Carolina Ascent FC
- Sporting JAX Returns to Win Column with Wire-To-Wire Victory in Dallas - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- DC Power FC Edged 1-0 by Brooklyn FC on the Road - DC Power FC
- Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Sporting JAX, 2-0 - Dallas Trinity FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Ascent FC Stories
- Carolina Ascent Falls at Home to Fort Lauderdale United, 1-0
- Audrey Harding Named October Player of the Month
- Aguilera, Martinez, Tapia Called up for Puerto Rico Qualifier
- Baisden's Brace Powers Carolina Ascent Past Spokane Zephyr FC
- Charlotte Burge Called into U.S. Under-20 National Team Camp