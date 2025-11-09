11.8.2025: Carolina Ascent FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

Published on November 8, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video







Fort Lauderdale United FC returned to the win column following a 1-0 road victory against Carolina Ascent FC behind a second-half game-winner from Jasmine Hamid.







