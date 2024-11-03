11.3.2024: Indy Eleven vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

November 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







JJ Williams scored his second hat trick in as many games to lead Rhode Island FC to a 3-2 victory against Indy Eleven on Sunday afternoon at Michael A. Carroll Stadium in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix, sending the first-year club through in its inaugural playoff game after a hard-fought clash on the road.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.