11.3.2024: Indy Eleven vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
November 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
JJ Williams scored his second hat trick in as many games to lead Rhode Island FC to a 3-2 victory against Indy Eleven on Sunday afternoon at Michael A. Carroll Stadium in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix, sending the first-year club through in its inaugural playoff game after a hard-fought clash on the road.
