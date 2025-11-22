11.22.2025: FC Tulsa vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

Eric Dick recorded the key save in a penalty shootout before Beto Ydrach scored the decisive goal in the fifth round as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC claimed the 2025 USL Championship title with a 5-3 victory in a penalty shootout against FC Tulsa after the sides had played to a scoreless draw through regulation and extra time before a ONEOK Field record crowd of 9,507 on Saturday afternoon.







