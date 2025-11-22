11.22.2025: Brooklyn FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights
Published on November 22, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Brooklyn FC won 1-0 against Spokane Zephyr FC on Saturday at Maimonides Park after Sofia Lewis scored her second goal of the season off the bench and Bre Norris recorded her first clean sheet in her return.
