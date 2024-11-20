11.20.2024: Dallas Trinity FC vs Spokane Zephyr FCGame Highlights

November 20, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video







Dallas Trinity FC splits points with Spokane Zephyr FC in a scoreless draw as the Trinity remain undefeated at the Cotton Bowl and the Zephyr record their third consecutive draw.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from November 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.