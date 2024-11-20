11.20.2024: Dallas Trinity FC vs Spokane Zephyr FCGame Highlights
November 20, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video
Dallas Trinity FC splits points with Spokane Zephyr FC in a scoreless draw as the Trinity remain undefeated at the Cotton Bowl and the Zephyr record their third consecutive draw.
