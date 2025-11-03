11.2.2025: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

Published on November 3, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Tetsuya Kadono made three saves in a penalty shootout after being brought on late in extra time to lead No. 7 seed Orange County SC to a 5-4 victory from the spot against No. 2 seed Sacramento Republic FC in the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix after the sides had played to a scoreless draw at Heart Health Park.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.