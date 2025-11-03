11.2.2025: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
Published on November 3, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video
Tetsuya Kadono made three saves in a penalty shootout after being brought on late in extra time to lead No. 7 seed Orange County SC to a 5-4 victory from the spot against No. 2 seed Sacramento Republic FC in the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix after the sides had played to a scoreless draw at Heart Health Park.
