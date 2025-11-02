11.2.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights
Published on November 2, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Kempes Tekiela assisted on goals by Sivert Haugli and Stavros Zarokostas as No. 1 seed One Knoxville SC dispatched No. 8 seed Charlotte Independence 2-1 despite a late goal from Christian Chaney in the Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL League One Playoffs presented by Terminix on a rainy afternoon at Covenant Health Park.
