11.2.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

Published on November 2, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







Kempes Tekiela assisted on goals by Sivert Haugli and Stavros Zarokostas as No. 1 seed One Knoxville SC dispatched No. 8 seed Charlotte Independence 2-1 despite a late goal from Christian Chaney in the Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL League One Playoffs presented by Terminix on a rainy afternoon at Covenant Health Park.







United Soccer League One Stories from November 2, 2025

