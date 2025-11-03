11.2.2025: Dallas Trinity FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights

Published on November 2, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video







Jaydah Bedoya, Susanna Fitch and Gianna Gourley all find the back of the net in DC Power's 3-2 road victory over Dallas Trinity FC at the Cotton Bowl. Camryn Lancaster and Gracie Brian score their first goals of the season for the home side.







