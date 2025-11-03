11.2.2025: Dallas Trinity FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights
Published on November 2, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Jaydah Bedoya, Susanna Fitch and Gianna Gourley all find the back of the net in DC Power's 3-2 road victory over Dallas Trinity FC at the Cotton Bowl. Camryn Lancaster and Gracie Brian score their first goals of the season for the home side.
