11.2.2024: Memphis 901 FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
November 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Dillon Powers scored the only goal of the game in the 116th minute as Orange County SC took a 1-0 victory against Memphis 901 FC at AutoZone Park to advance in the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix, while also extending the club's undefeated run to nine games overall.
