11.2.2024: Dallas Trinity FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

November 2, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video







Dallas Trinity FC defeats Fort Lauderdale United FC 1-0 behind an 87th minute goal by 17-year-old USL Academy signing Sealey Strawn, as Dallas remains undefeated at home and Fort Lauderdale is shut out for the first time this season.

