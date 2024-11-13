Sports stats



Lexington Sporting Club

11.13.2024: Lexington SC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights

November 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video


Lexington SC and Spokane Zephyr FC split points in a 1-1 draw as Emina Ekić converted from the penalty spot and Marykate McGuire scored the USL Super League's 100th goal.
Check out the Lexington Sporting Club Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...

United Soccer League One Stories from November 13, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central