11.13.2024: Lexington SC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights

November 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video







Lexington SC and Spokane Zephyr FC split points in a 1-1 draw as Emina Ekić converted from the penalty spot and Marykate McGuire scored the USL Super League's 100th goal.

