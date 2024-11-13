11.13.2024: Lexington SC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights
November 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Lexington SC and Spokane Zephyr FC split points in a 1-1 draw as Emina Ekić converted from the penalty spot and Marykate McGuire scored the USL Super League's 100th goal.
