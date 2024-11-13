11.13.2024: DC Power FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights
November 13, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
DC Power FC YouTube Video
Luana Grabias' first-half hat trick secured the 3-0 victory for Brooklyn FC over DC Power FC as Brooklyn regains the top spot in the standings and becomes the first club to win four consecutive matches.
