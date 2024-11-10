11.10.2024: Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights

November 10, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Anna Henderson scored her first goal of the season in second half stoppage-time to rescue a point for Fort Lauderdale United FC after a goal from Carlee Giammona gave Tampa Bay Sun FC an early lead in the USL Super League's first Florida Derby.

