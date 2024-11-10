Sports stats



Fort Lauderdale United FC

11.10.2024: Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights

November 10, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video


Anna Henderson scored her first goal of the season in second half stoppage-time to rescue a point for Fort Lauderdale United FC after a goal from Carlee Giammona gave Tampa Bay Sun FC an early lead in the USL Super League's first Florida Derby.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...

USL Super League Stories from November 10, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central