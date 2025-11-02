11.1.2025: North Carolina FC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

Published on November 1, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL) YouTube Video







Oalex Anderson scored an early goal to lead No. 3 seed North Carolina FC to a 1-0 victory against No. 6 seed Loudoun United in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix at First Horizon Stadium, earning the club's first trip to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in club history.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 1, 2025

